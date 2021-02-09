Tops Markets, Price Chopper to Merge

Grocery store chains Tops Markets (Williamsville, N.Y.) and Price Chopper/Market 32 (Schenectady, N.Y.) have announced they will merge, nearly doubling their footprint in the Northeast U.S., reports the Olean Times Herald.

Stores will retain their respective branding, and the main office will be in Schenectady. Price Chopper has 131 stores and 18,000 employees while Tops Markets operates 162 stores and employs 14,000 people. The merger is subject to regulatory approval.

