Topshop CEO Resigns

Paul Price has resigned as CEO of Topshop and Topman, both based in London, according to the UK-based Retail Gazette. A company spokesman reports he will leave the company by the end of the year and stated the reason for his departure was his desire to relocate back to the U.S.

Parent company Arcadia’s chief executive Ian Grabiner will reportedly assume Price’s duties in the short term. Price joined Topshop in 2017 and has previously held roles at Burberry, Banana Republic and Williams-Sonoma.