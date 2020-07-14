Total U.K. Retail Sales Up in June

Total U.K. retail sales are up 3.4 percent thanks to growth in the computer, home improvement and furniture sectors, according to the BBC.

"Despite footfall still being well below pre-coronavirus levels, average spend was up as consumers made the most of their occasional shopping trips,” said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.

A joint report by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG found the increase was the first since lockdown, turning around a decrease in sales of 6.4 percent over the past three months. Food sales were up, while apparel, footwear and beauty continue to experience decreased sales.