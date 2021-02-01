Toys ‘R’ Us Closes Last Two US Stores

Toys ‘R’ Us (Wayne, N.J.) has closed the only two stores it had left open for business in the U.S., reports CNBC. The retailer reportedly made the decision as a result of the hardships brought by the pandemic, and plans to shift resources toward opening new locations where there is better shopper traffic.

TruKids (Parsippany, N.J.), an entity that acquired Toys ‘R’ Us’ intellectual property during its liquidations in 2018, is still running Toys ‘R’ Us’ website. The site sends customers to Amazon.com to complete a purchase.

Toy sales in the U.S. surged last year by 16 percent to $25.1 billion. A substantial share of those sales has moved online.