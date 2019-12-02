Toys “R” Us Opens Two Stores

Toys “R” Us (Wayne, N.J.) is debuting two small-format stores in New Jersey and Texas, according to NPR and Parentology. This past Saturday, the New Jersey location opened at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J. The second location is set to open in The Galleria in Houston in early December.

The new Paramus, N.J., store is set at roughly 6000 square feet.

This past July, Tru Kids (Parsippany, N.J.), the current parent company of Toys “R” Us, unveiled a partnership with b8ta (San Francisco) for new stores and plans to open approximately 10 stores in the U.S. in 2020.