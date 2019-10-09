Toys R Us, Target to Partner

Target (Minneapolis) will partner with Toys R Us (Wayne, N.J.) parent company Tru Kids to help relaunch the toy brand’s web site, reports CNBC. Beginning next week, customers visiting toysrus.com will be redirected to the Target web site to make their purchase.

“We have completely reimagined [the website] ... to a site which is immersive and heavily content oriented,” Barry said. “One of the things we have been working on with the initial launch is to make the site very relevant for consumers this holiday season ... with a big focus on the products we think will be magic this year.”

Tru Kids CEO Richard Barry says the brand chose Target as a partner because of that retailer’s existing presence in toys, strong supply chain and clear “understanding of the [toy] category.”