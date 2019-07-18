Toys “R” Us will Relaunch by the Holidays

Tru Kids Brand (Parsippany, N.J.), the new owners of Toys “R” Us (Wayne, N.J.), have partnered with b8ta (San Francisco) to launch a new Toys “R” Us concept which will open in time for the holidays, Retail Dive reports. Tru Kids and b8ta announced a 50-50 joint venture regarding the new stores.

The two locations will be roughly 6500 square feet and are set for Westfield Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., and The Galleria in Houston, Retail Dive reports.

Reportedly these stores will use b8ta’s model of charging vendors to use the space within the stores. The stores will also host events. More locations may open in 2020, but neither company has specified the amount.