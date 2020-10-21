True Religion Emerges from Chapter 11

Fashion retailer True Religion (Los Angeles) has emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy under a court-approved plan of reorganization, according to a press release.

“Although we had to make the very difficult decision to lower our overall store count and employee base, our successful emergence from bankruptcy as a stronger company is a testament to the contribution of all of our employees throughout the brand’s history. The reorganization has allowed the company to reduce its operating costs and lower its debt load, and emerge a profitable, lean operating company with a healthy balance sheet,” said CEO Michael Buckley in a statement.

Simon Property Group, a landlord on many of the brand’s stores, played a reportedly essential role in the company’s reorganization, along with various lenders.

