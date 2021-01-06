Tuesday Morning Emerges from Chapter 11

Discount retailer Tuesday Morning (Dallas) has successfully completed its financial and operational restructuring and has emerged from Chapter 11, according to a company press release.

A $110 million asset-backed lending facility from J.P. morgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America is behind its resurgence. After right-sizing its store footprint, the retailer emerges with 490 of its best-performing stores.

“Tuesday Morning is poised for a bright future in the off-price home goods market and we look forward to continue serving our valued customers,” CEO Steve Becker said.