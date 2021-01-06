Tuesday Morning Emerges from Chapter 11

Discount retailer retains nearly 500 stores
Discount retailer Tuesday Morning (Dallas) has successfully completed its financial and operational restructuring and has emerged from Chapter 11, according to a company press release.
A $110 million asset-backed lending facility from J.P. morgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America is behind its resurgence. After right-sizing its store footprint, the retailer emerges with 490 of its best-performing stores.
“Tuesday Morning is poised for a bright future in the off-price home goods market and we look forward to continue serving our valued customers,” CEO Steve Becker said.