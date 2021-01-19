Tuesday Morning’s CEO to Depart

Tuesday Morning (Dallas) has announed its CEO Steven Becker will be leaving his position as well as his board directorship later this year, Retail Dive reports.

Becker reportedly signed an employment agreement, according to a securities filing, that expires this June. Becker will be working as a consultant through Sept. 30, 2021, in order to aid in the transition.

Tuesday Morning announced Jan. 4, 2021, that it had exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy.