Ugg Opens NYC Flagship

Ugg (Goleta, Calif.) has opened its first New York flagship at 530 Fifth Avenue near the corner of 45th Street, according to a company press release. Designed by Florencia Pita & Co. (Los Angeles) in a partnership with Quezada Architecture (San Francisco), and set at 12,842 square feet, the multi-level store features ready-to-wear, footwear, home goods and accessories.

In honor of “real-life heroes,” the store will open early for fire, police, military and healthcare workers from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. every Sunday until the end of 2020.

Stefano Caroti, President of Omni Channel, Deckers Brands (the owners of Ugg): "We are thrilled to launch the new UGG Flagship on Fifth Avenue in New York City. As the pinnacle expression of our brand, we will showcase the breadth and depth of UGG as a true lifestyle brand and provide the customer with the ultimate brand experience."