U.K. Government to Provide Grants

Retailers among those eligible for assistance in face of national shutdown
Posted January 5, 2021
The U.K. government will provide new grants to assist businesses in retail, hospitality and leisure that are currently subject to a national lockdown, reports the BBC. The grants will reportedly be worth up to $12,250 in U.S. dollars.
The Treasury has also pledged an additional $809 million in funds for local authorities to support businesses not eligible for grants. The assistance is not subject to repayment.