UK Retail Sales near Pre-Lockdown Levels

The amount of goods sold in June in the U.K. increased by 13.9 percent compared to May, according to BBC and the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Food and online sales were up, though clothing and apparel is still “struggling,” the BBC reports. (The demand for groceries stayed strong during the lockdown.)

The ONS has said the rebound in sales brought overall retail sales near the level they were at pre-lockdown, but stated it was a “mixed picture” in terms of different stores.