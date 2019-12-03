UK Retailers Experienced Strong Black Friday

Black Friday sales in the U.K. were reportedly strong this year, as well as Cyber Monday sales.

The Guardian reports that Barclaycard (Northampton, U.K.), a company that processes £1 of every £3 spent in the U.K., announced that “transaction value was up 16.5 percent” as compared to last year.

The Guardian also reports that shop visits were up 3.3 percent on Black Friday compared to the same day in 2018, while shopping center visitor numbers were up by 6.5 percent.