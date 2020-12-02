U.K Retailers Reopen After Latest Shutdown

U.K. retailers whose doors have been shut for the past month reopened today as shopping restrictions ended, reports The Guardian. The shutdown has reportedly cost non-essential retailers approximately $10.7 billion.

For department store Debenhams, its 124 retail stores will reopen only to hold going out of business sales. The 242-year-old brand, which has been in administration, was unable to find a buyer.

Many stores, from Marks & Spencer to Primark, are offering extended shopping hours to make the most of the condensed holiday shopping season.

