Ulta Beauty Names New CEO

Cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty Inc. (Bolingbrook, Ill.) named President Dave Kimbell as its new CEO, replacing Mary Dillon, who will become the Executive Chair on the company’s board of directors, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Dillon has served as CEO since June 2013. Under her leadership, annual sales grew to $7.4 billion in 2019 from $2.22 billion in the year before she took the helm.

Kimbell joined the company in 2014 as its Chief Marketing Officer and was given additional responsibilities, including as Chief Merchandising Officer. He was named the company’s president in 2019. He will also be nominated to the company’s board at Ulta’s annual shareholders meeting in June, the company said.