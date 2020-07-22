Ulta Closing 19 Stores, Opening 30

Ulta (Bolingbrook, Ill.) will be permanently closing 19 stores as well as opening roughly 30 new stores in 2020, Retail Dive reports. The brand has changed its store opening plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ulta has finished reopening its stores that were temporarily closed due to coronavirus and roughly half of its furloughed employees have returned to work. Customers will be required to wear face masks in the stores, and curbside/BOPIS (buy online, pick-up in store) is still available through its app and online.

Employees impacted by the closures will be reassigned as possible.