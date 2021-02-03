Ulta Makes Investments to Promote Diversity

Ulta Beauty (Bolingbrook, Ill.) announced it will invest over $25 million to foster diversity, equity and inclusion by amplifying brands, adjusting merchandise assortment, promoting Black voices and creating welcoming guest and associate experiences, according to a press release.

Ulta also announced that Tracee Ellis Ross, the CEO and Founder of PATTERN Beauty, will become its Diversity and Inclusion Advisor.

As part of the commitment to amplifying underrepresented brands, a significant portion of the $25 million will be spent on media to create more personal connections with LatinX, Black and other communities. The company will continue its commitment to Black-owned brands by providing $4 million in marketing support to build brand awareness and it pledges to double the number of Black-owned brands in its assortment by the end of 2021.

Ulta Beauty will invest $2 million in mandatory training for all store and salon associates to address unconscious bias and reinforce inclusivity and will also update its Race Matters Leadership Training which debuted last year.