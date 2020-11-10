Ulta to Open Target Shops-in-Shop

Ulta (Bolingbrook, Ill.) will be opening more than 100 shops-in-shop in Target (Minneapolis) in the second half of 2021, reports WWD. The beauty retailer will also have a presence on Target.com during the same timeframe.

Dubbed “Ulta Beauty,” the concept will measure roughly 1000 square feet in store and will be locted next to the mass merchant’s beauty department. The lineup of brands has not yet been disclosed but Ulta’s CEO Mary Dillon says it will feature a range of indie and emerging brands as well as established lines.

Brian Cornell, CEO of Target, said, according to WWD, “It’s highly incremental for both businesses … It’s an opportunity for the 30 million people who shop in our stores every week and the same number who shop online, to experience and engage with Ulta Beauty.”