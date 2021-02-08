Ulta, Uoma Partner for ‘Make it Black’ Campaign

Founder of Uoma Beauty (New York), Sharon Chuter, is launching a new campaign in partnership with Ulta (Bolingbrook, Ill.) called “Make it Black” in order to raise funds for Black founders, according Retail Dive.

Chuter's former “Pull Up for Change” initiative launched this past summer as retailers were struggling with how to respond to protests against systemic racism. The campaign called upon retailers to release statistics about the number of Black people they have at different levels of their organization and find ways to improve that number.

The Make it Black campaign is centered on supporting the Black community and aims to redefine how the color Black is perceived. The campaign comes along with a petition to the Oxford English Dictionary and Merriam-Webster Dictionary to get their definitions of the word changed.

Ulta recently announced its commitments to diversity and inclusion, including doubling the number of Black-owned brands in its assortment by the end of the year.