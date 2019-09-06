Under Armour Names Head of North America

Under Armour (Baltimore) has named Stephanie Pugliese as its head of North America, according to Retail Dive. Pugliese was the previous CEO and President at the Duluth Trading Company (Belleville, Wis.). The previous President of North America, Jason LaRose, left the company this past April.

Fresh eyes on the North America region could possibly help the business to shift it in a new direction. Retail Dive reports that Under Armour’s COO Patrik Frisk said that Pugliese, "demonstrated record of leadership," praising her to be the new element to strengthen the company.