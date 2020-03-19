Under Armour Pledges $2 Million

To provide relief to those impacted by COVID-19, Under Armour (Baltimore) has announced that it will donate $1 million to Feeding America (Chicago), an organization focused on preventing hunger due to school closures and quarantines, says PR Newswire.

The athletic brand is also hosting a “30-day Healthy at Home fitness challenge,” encouraging the public to stay healthy and active during quarantine. It has pledged to donate up to $1 million to Good Sports (Rochester, Minn.) as people join the challenge beginning March 23.