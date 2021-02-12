Under Armour Projects Profitability

In a call with analysts after reporting strong fourth-quarters results, Under Armour (Baltimore) CEO Patrik Frisk announced the company plans to return to profitability in 2021, WWD reports. The company will increase its focus on direct-to-consumer initiatives, downplay wholesale and continue to grow its international business.

Frisk said e-commerce sales were up 40 percent and now represent nearly half of the company’s total direct-to-consumer business, which includes its full-price and factory outlet stores.

Over the past year, consumer behavior has changed and the company will continue to de-emphasize its presence in the wholesale channel. In the quarter, wholesale revenue was down 12 percent, according to David Bergman, Chief Financial Officer, who added that Under Armour will close some 2000 to 3000 “undifferentiated” wholesale accounts this year and end 2021 with closer to 10,000 doors.