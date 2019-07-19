Uniqlo Expanding to India

Tokyo-based retailer Uniqlo is set to open three stores in India, with the first opening in Delhi in October, Livemint reported Wednesday.

Uniqlo's expansion to India sustains the retailer's international dominance and attempts to surpass Zara (Arteixo, Spain) and Stockholm-based H&M’s global apparel sales.

After the initial launch in October, two more stores will open in Delhi's Saket and Gurgugram’s CyberHub area.

Uniqlo is a subsidiary of Fast Retailing, one of the world’s largest apparel retailers, competing with Zara and H&M, and accumulating a total of $1.86 billion in global sales.

Uniqlo boasts 3,445 stores globally, with a presence in the U.K., China, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and Russia.