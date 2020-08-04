Uniqlo Sees July Sales Rise

Thanks to rising demand for loungewear among consumers spending more time at home, Uniqlo (Yamaguchi, Japan) saw its total sales rise by 4.7 percent in July, according to Retail Gazette. Same-store sales, including e-commerce, rose 4.4 percent year-over-year as well.

The retailer reports that most of its stores are open, with only seven shops remaining temporarily closed. About 93 percent of reopened stores are operating on a reduced schedule.