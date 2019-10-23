UPS to Partner with CVS

UPS (Atlanta) will work with CVS Health (Woonsocket, R.I.) to offer prescription drug delivery using UPS drones. The option is expected to enable patients to receive their medications faster. The Department of Transportation (Virginia) has been testing drone delivery for three years now, reported CNBC.com.

“We’re always looking to improve convenience for customers through faster, lower-cost and more efficient delivery models,” said Kevin Hourican, president of CVS Pharmacy.