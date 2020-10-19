Urban Tea to Open Third NYC Store

Changsha, China-based Urban Tea will open a new store in New York City, according to a press release.

The specialty tea retailer currently operates two stores in New York that offer tea-based beverages and light snacks plus Crop Circle, which offers guokui, a popular street snack from northern China. The new store will combine the offerings of both concepts, and the retailer is working on product development and site selection.

“In the future, we plan on strengthening our product research and development capabilities and strive to meet more consumer needs. In the future, the Company plans on integrating the product lines of various brands and making it even easier for consumers to purchase different types of foods and beverages in one store,” said CEO Long Yi.