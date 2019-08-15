US July Retail Sales Rose 0.7 Percent

Retail sales in the U.S., which specifically measure purchases at restaurants, stores and online, rose 0.7 percent in July from June, according to The Wall Street Journal. Excluding the automobile sector, retail sales were up 1.0% in July. Consumer spending also rose 1.8% from May through July 2019.

The Wall Street Journal attributes sales from Amazon.com Inc.’s annual Prime Day to the potential rise in online shopping sales.