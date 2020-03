Private equity funder KKR, former owner of the pharmacy chain Boots, and Washington D.C.-based rival Carlyle Group have been competing to purchase Dr Martens (Wollaston, U.K.).

Carlyle has emerged as the front runner, with KKR’s interest cooling as of yesterday, according to ThisisMoney.co.uk. Dr Martens is currently owned by U.K. equity group Permira, which acquired the brand from its founders in 2014.