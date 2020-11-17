U.S. Retail Sales Up Slightly in October

U.S. retail sales crept up slightly, just 0.3 percent, from September to October, according too Commerce Department figures released yesterday, reports NPR. Overall, however, October retail sales were up 5.7 percent compared to the same month last year.

Sectors enjoying modest gains included electronics stores (up 1.2 percent), home improvement/gardening stores (up 0.9 percent), and online retailers (up 3.1 percent). Meanwhile, apparel stores (down 4.2 percent), sports and music stores (down 4.2 percent) and department stores (down 4.6 percent) continued to experience losses.