U.S. Retailers Incentivize Workers to Get Vaccinated

U.S. retailers are offering perks to employees for receiving the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, reports Business Insider. Benefits range from paid time off for vaccination appointments to a cash stipend for workers who voluntarily get vaccinated.

Among the retailers participating are Target, which offers up to four hours paid time off as well as a paid Lyft ride up to $15 for those who need transportation and Dollar General, whose employees can earn up to four hours pay for receiving both doses.

Nearly 34 million people in the U.S. have received one or more doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.