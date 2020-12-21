USPS Inundated with Shipments

As more and more customers continue to shop online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United State Postal Service (USPS; Washington, D.C.) said it’s seeing a historic amount of mail and packages this holiday season, according to a press release.

This historic influx of mail paired with a temporary employee shortage, reportedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USPS is experiencing unprecedented delays. In order to combat this, the USPS has extended its package delivery window and extended its retail holiday hours, among other measures.

Kristin Seaver, Chief Retail and Delivery Officer for the Postal Service, said in a statement: “We thank our customers for their continued support, and we are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays. We also thank our 644,000 employees who are working tirelessly throughout these unique conditions to ensure the delivery of holiday gifts and greetings.”