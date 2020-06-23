Valentino Aims to End Lease on Fifth Avenue

Valentino (Milan) has filed a lawsuit in New York in order to terminate its 20,000-square-foot lease on Fifth Avenue, WWD reports. The lease was originally set to expire in 2029.

According to WWD, a market source said Valentino is, “pursuing different strategic options and opportunities that may involve a premature termination of the lease as it is no longer possible for Valentino to operate its retail experience as originally contemplated.” The source also cited the mandatory government closure of Fifth Avenue stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and mentioned that Fifth Avenue isn’t aligned with the brand’s current vision and strategies, WWD reports.

There is currently another Valentino location on Madison Avenue in New York, and its merchandise is available through other retailers like Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, among others.

New York announced a new phase of lifting its lockdown Monday, which will allow stores to accept a limited number of shoppers inside, among other new guidelines.