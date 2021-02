Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands (Columbus) will close up to 50 VS locations this year in the U.S. and Canada, reports ABC7 News. The move follows an attempted spin-off of the brand earlier this year.

Instead, L Brands will focus on Bath & Body Works, opening about 50 new stores in off-mall locations. At the same time, about 40 mall-based Bath & Body Works stores will shutter.