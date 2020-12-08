Victoria’s Secret Names Chief Marketing Officer

Victoria’s Secret (Columbus, Ohio) has named Martha Pease as its new Chief Marketing Officer, WWD reports. Pease will begin Jan. 25 and report to Martin Waters, CEO, Victoria’s Secret, based in New York.

Pease is currently a corporate officer and member of Neutrogena’s operating board; a Co-Founder and CEO of consulting firm DemandWerks; board member of BioSig Technologies as well as Chief Enterprise Development Officer at Lifetime TV. Pease has also previously worked for Boston Consulting Group.

WWD obtained an internal company memo that was sent by Waters to employees on Tuesday that read: “Martha is a recognized consumer brand leader, guiding organizations in customer-centric growth and creating digital leverage to increase business value … A senior executive, adviser and founder, investor and board member, she understands how to capitalize on the intersection of technology, strategic thinking and innovation to accelerate brand growth.”