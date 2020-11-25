Victoria’s Secret Names New CEO

Victoria’s Secret and L Brands (Columbus, Ohio) have named Martin Waters as CEO of Victoria’s Secret effective immediately, WWD reports.

Waters will succeed John Mehas who has been CEO since February 2019. Previously, Waters has worked as Managing Director for Boots International.

The company has named other new additions including Laura Miller as Chief Human Resources Officer of Victoria’s Secret; Janie Schaffer as Chief Design Officer of Victoria’s Secret; and Becky Behringer has been promoted to Executive VP of North America Store Sales and Operations.

Sarah Nash, Chair of L Brands’ Board of Directors, said in a press statement, according to WWD: “The board and I are thrilled by the appointments of these talented leaders with demonstrated records of execution … With their collective expertise and working together alongside the entire leadership team at Victoria’s Secret, we will continue to drive the business forward and reposition it for success.”