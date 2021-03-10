Vince Names New CEO

Luxury apparel retailer Vince (New York) announced the appointment of Jack Schwefel as CEO effected March 29, according to a company press release. Schwefel will replace David Stefko, who has served as interim CEO since August 2020. Stefko will continue to serve as CFO.

Schwefel most recently was CEO of Cost Plus (Alameda, Calif.). Prior to that, he was the CEO of Dutch Fashion (Linden, N.J.), CEO of Sur La Table (Seattle) and held senior management positions at Gap (San Francisco), Esprit (Kowloon Bay, Hawaii), Kohl's (Menomonee Falls, Wisc.) and Toys R Us (Wayne, N.J.).

Marc Leder, chairman of the board, said in the release: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jack as the CEO of Vince Holding Corp. His strong track record of driving profitable growth combined with his expertise in developing and implementing omnichannel strategies will be ideal to continue to grow Vince. We would also like to thank Dave Stefko for his exceptional leadership as interim CEO and look forward to his continued contributions as chief financial officer.”