Vince Opens in East Hampton

Vince (New York) has opened a store at 50 Main Street in East Hampton, N.Y., reports WWD. The space is nearly 1900 square feet, with about 1300 square feet of selling space. The store features an assortment of women’s and men’s apparel, footwear, handbags and Vince home products.

The new location is the brand’s 49th full-price retail store. The company also has 15 outlet stores and its e-commerce site.

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Vince, David Stefko, told WWD: “The Hamptons is a key market for Vince, especially with many of our customers now having set up permanent residence in this coastal community. This store gives us the opportunity to communicate and engage directly with the local customer, and ultimately better service their needs.”

Reflecting Vince’s understated, coastal California-inspired aesthetic, the store is designed in a neutral color palette and plaster details, with accents of warm wood and rattan.

The store will spotlight women creatives from New York and California with a curated display of art pieces, including sculptures by Katie Thompson, Simone Bodmer Turner and Cheryl Humphreys. The space also features a collection of photographs of the California coastline shot by Vince Creative Director Caroline Belhumeur over the course of the pandemic.

