Virtual Iron Merchant: Congratulations to the Winning Team

Congratulations to Bevan Bloemendaal's (Timberland) team that won the 2020 Virtual Iron Merchant Challenge! His teammates included Sean McCorry, Timberland; Ann Moretuzzo, Timberland; Keith Taylor, Timberland; and Beth Harlor, Bayer. (Check out the video of the winning display below.)

The event took place Tuesday, June 23, on Zoom in front of a live audience wherein participants were challenged to create a themed display using a secret ingredient within 30 minutes. From exploring the history of Iron Merchant to watching the challengers showcase their unbridled creativity, the event was engaging for attendees and participants alike. Thank you to all of our participants as well as ZenGenius, Inc. for co-hosting the event.

Stay tuned for more Virtual Iron Merchant display photos in the coming days!

And if you missed the event, you can now view it on demand here: https://bit.ly/3eyq8gv