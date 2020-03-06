Visual Competition Deadline Extended

The final deadline for the annual International Visual Competition is has been EXTENDED to Friday, March 6. Please submit your materials by 11:59 p.m. U.S. EST that day by visiting www.vmsd.com/visual-competition.

All retailers, visual merchandisers, design firms, independent designers, manufacturers and distributors are welcome to enter. Designed to celebrate visual display achievements of limited shelf life, all winners will be featured in the July/August 2020 issue.

For questions or concerns, or to inquire about an extension, please contact VMSD Managing Editor Carly Hagedon at carly.hagedon@stmediagroup.com.

Winners will receive...

GRAND PRIZE (Best in Show): A FREE International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) registration (valued at up to $1900+) in Denver, Sept. 22-24*

Featured coverage in VMSD’s July/August 2020 issue

On-stage recognition at IRDC 2020

A commemorative award and certificate

FIRST PLACE:

A discounted rate to attend IRDC in Denver Sept. 22-24

Coverage in VMSD’s July/August 2020 issue

A commemorative certificate

HONORABLE MENTION:

A discounted rate to attend IRDC in Denver Sept. 22-24

Coverage in VMSD’s July/August 2020 issue

A commemorative certificate

*Suppliers and manufacturers are only eligible for entry to the International Retail Design Conference as conference sponsors, not as attendees. For IRDC sponsorship opportunities, please contact Murray Kasmenn at murray.kasmenn@stmediagroup.com.