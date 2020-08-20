The Vitamin Shoppe Names CFO

Vitamin Shoppe (Secaucus, N.J.) has named Laura Coffey as its new Executive VP, Chief Financial Officer. Coffey will oversee financial planning and anaylsis, accounting, risk management, corporate finance, internal audit, tax and real estate, according to WWD. She is a 23-year veteran of Pier 1 Imports (Fort Worth, Texas).

Sharon M. Leite, CEO, said Coffey is “the rare CFO who has depth of experience across financial management as well as omnichannel operations, digital transformation and inventory management. I’m confident her experience and expertise managing complex financial organizations, grounded in an exceptional knowledge of retail strategy, will guide the effective allocation of resources to drive strong financial performance.”