 

VMSD Accepting Holiday Window Submissions

Deadline is Dec. 6, 2019
Posted November 18, 2019

VMSD magazine is now accepting submissions to its Holiday Windows recap, to be featured in the January/February 2020 "Look Book" issue. The annual roundup features the best and brightest holiday window displays from around the globe. 

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 6, at 11:59 U.S. ET. 

To submit your windows or to learn more information, please visit www.vmsd.com/holiday-windows-2019 or email VMSD Managing Editor Carly Hagedon at carly.hagedon@stmediagroup.com

