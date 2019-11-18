VMSD Accepting Holiday Window Submissions

VMSD magazine is now accepting submissions to its Holiday Windows recap, to be featured in the January/February 2020 "Look Book" issue. The annual roundup features the best and brightest holiday window displays from around the globe.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 6, at 11:59 U.S. ET.

To submit your windows or to learn more information, please visit www.vmsd.com/holiday-windows-2019 or email VMSD Managing Editor Carly Hagedon at carly.hagedon@stmediagroup.com.