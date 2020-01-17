Ready to nominate a young designer or visual merchandiser as one of VMSD's 2020 Designer Dozen?

Here's the scoop: Each year, we select 12 up-and-coming designers under age 35. We're looking for people making a difference in their retail design/visual merchandising teams or design firms with fresh ideas, innovative methods and get-it-done attitudes. If there's a star among your coworkers, supervisees or peers, nominate him or her by filling out the form below.

You will be required to provide a high-res head shot of your nominee, along with five (5) sample photos of his or her work. You MUST provide these materials in order for your nominee to be considered.

You can nominate yourself, or a colleague, but entrants must be employed by a retailer or a design firm. Entries from manufacturers, suppliers or distributors will be automatically disqualified.

DEADLINE: January 17, 2020

For additional questions or assistance, contact VMSD's Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Acevedo at jennifer.acevedo@stmediagroup.com