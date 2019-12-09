VMSD Extending Holiday Windows Deadline

VMSD magazine has extended the deadline for its Holiday Windows recap, to be featured in the January/February 2020 "Look Book" issue. The annual roundup features the best and brightest holiday window displays from around the globe.

The new deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 20, at 11:59 U.S. ET.

To submit your windows or to learn more information, please visit www.vmsd.com/holiday-windows-2019 or email VMSD Managing Editor Carly Hagedon at carly.hagedon@stmediagroup.com (please email Carly for any deadline extension requests or questions).