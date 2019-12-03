 

VMSD Now Accepting IRDC 2020 Proposals

The deadline in Jan. 31, 2020
Posted December 3, 2019

VMSD magazine is now accepting speaking proposals for its 2020 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), taking place in Denver next fall. The deadline to submit a speaking proposal is Jan. 31, 2020.

Now in its 20th year, IRDC offers a unique educational and networking experience for visual merchandising and store design professionals. Targeted specifically to the retail design community, IRDC is two jam-packed days and evenings of inspiration, education and interaction with more than 400 retail, design and architecture professionals from across the U.S. and from abroad.

To submit a proposal for IRDC 2020, please click here.

Stay tuned for additional updates on vmsd.com and irdconline.com.

For specific questions, please reach out to the VMSD editorial staff: Jennifer Acevedo, VMSD Editor-in-Chief/Associate Publisher and IRDC Conference Chair: jennifer.acevedo@stmediagroup.com | Managing Editor Carly Hagedon: carly.hagedon@stmediagroup.com

