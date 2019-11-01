VMSD Now Accepting Submissions to Look Book

VMSD magazine is now accepting submissions to its 2020 January/February "Look Book" issue, which will feature a wide range of products and services for retailers and designers. Presented annually, the special issue will also feature in-depth profiles on those behind the products. Click here to view 2019's Look Book.

To submit a product for consideration, please click here and submit by November 5, 2019.

For questions or concerns, please email vmsd@stmediagroup.com.