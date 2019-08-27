VMSD Recognized by Journalism Awards

The staff of VMSD magazine is honored to be acknowledged by several organizations this year for its feature writing and design, among other categories. This summer, VMSD was recognized by TABPI, the Cincinnati SPJ (Society of Professional Journalists) "Excellence in Journalism" awards, the Ohio SPJ Awards and Folio's Eddie & Ozzie awards. The final winners of the Eddie & Ozzie awards will be announced Oct. 30, 2019, in New York during a gala event.

Originally founded by literary icon L. Frank Baum and entering its 122nd year of publication, VMSD magazine strives to bring its readers the most up-to-date, innovative retail design ideas, visual presentations, new products, merchandising strategies, and industry news and events. The VMSD staff currently comprises Jennifer Acevedo, Editor-in-Chief/Associate Publisher; Carly Hagedon, Managing Editor and Don Heyl, Art Director.

TABPI/Tabbie Awards:

Silver

Restaurant Trends Feature, Oct. 2018

Don Heyl (design), Georgia Mizen (writer), Jennifer Acevedo, Carly Hagedon

Honorable Mention

Front Cover, Photograph, April 2018

Jennifer Acevedo, Don Heyl, Carly Hagedon

Cincinnati SPJ “Excellence in Journalism” Awards:

Finalist

Written Communication: Best Newspaper/Magazine Design

Don Heyl, Jennifer Acevedo, Carly Hagedon

Ohio SPJ Awards:

Best Trade Report

“The Age of Enlightenment,” published in VMSD’s April 2018 issue, written by Carly Hagedon

Second Place Personality Profile

“A Peek Through the Glass,” published in VMSD’s February 2018 issue, written by Carly Hagedon

Eddie’s/Ozzie’s:

Finalist

Graphic Art Category

Restaurant Trends feature design

Finalist

Overall Design for a Single Magazine

October 2018

Finalist (one of two)

Typography for Restaurant Trends feature

October 2018