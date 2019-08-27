VMSD Recognized by Journalism Awards

The staff of VMSD magazine is honored to be acknowledged by several organizations this year for its feature writing and design, among other categories. This summer, VMSD was recognized by TABPI, the Cincinnati SPJ (Society of Professional Journalists) "Excellence in Journalism" awards, the Ohio SPJ Awards and Folio's Eddie & Ozzie awards. The final winners of the Eddie & Ozzie awards will be announced Oct. 30, 2019, in New York during a gala event.
Originally founded by literary icon L. Frank Baum and entering its 122nd year of publication, VMSD magazine strives to bring its readers the most up-to-date, innovative retail design ideas, visual presentations, new products, merchandising strategies, and industry news and events. The VMSD staff currently comprises Jennifer Acevedo, Editor-in-Chief/Associate Publisher; Carly Hagedon, Managing Editor and Don Heyl, Art Director.
TABPI/Tabbie Awards:
Silver
Restaurant Trends Feature, Oct. 2018
Don Heyl (design), Georgia Mizen (writer), Jennifer Acevedo, Carly Hagedon
Honorable Mention
Front Cover, Photograph, April 2018
Jennifer Acevedo, Don Heyl, Carly Hagedon
Cincinnati SPJ “Excellence in Journalism” Awards:
Finalist
Written Communication: Best Newspaper/Magazine Design
Don Heyl, Jennifer Acevedo, Carly Hagedon
Ohio SPJ Awards:
Best Trade Report
“The Age of Enlightenment,” published in VMSD’s April 2018 issue, written by Carly Hagedon
Second Place Personality Profile
“A Peek Through the Glass,” published in VMSD’s February 2018 issue, written by Carly Hagedon
Eddie’s/Ozzie’s:
Finalist
Graphic Art Category
Restaurant Trends feature design
Finalist
Overall Design for a Single Magazine
October 2018
Finalist (one of two)
Typography for Restaurant Trends feature
October 2018