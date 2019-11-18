VMSD Wins Eddie & Ozzie Award

VMSD has been named a Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Winner for the Typography category in the 2019 contest. Specifically recognized for the 2018 October issue restaurant trends feature, VMSD also received several honorable mentions in other categories, including Graphic Art and Overall Design (Single Magazine Issue).

VMSD was also recognized by several other journalism awards this past summer. To read more about those awards, please click here.

Originally founded by literary icon L. Frank Baum and entering its 122nd year of publication, VMSD magazine strives to bring its readers the most up-to-date, innovative retail design ideas, visual presentations, new products, merchandising strategies, and industry news and events. The VMSD staff currently comprises Jennifer Acevedo, Editor-in-Chief/Associate Publisher; Carly Hagedon, Managing Editor and Don Heyl, Art Director.