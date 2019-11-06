VMSD's 'Look Book' Deadline Extended

VMSD magazine has extended the deadline for submissions to its 2020 January/February "Look Book" issue. The new deadline is Monday, November 18. The issue will feature a wide range of products and services for retailers and designers. Presented annually, the special issue will also feature in-depth profiles on those behind the products. Click here to view 2019's Look Book.

To submit a product for consideration, please click here to submit by November 18, 2019.

For questions or concerns, please email vmsd@stmediagroup.com.