 

VMSD's 'Look Book' Deadline Extended

The new deadline for the annual products issue will be November 18
Posted November 6, 2019

VMSD magazine has extended the deadline for submissions to its 2020 January/February "Look Book" issue. The new deadline is Monday, November 18. The issue will feature a wide range of products and services for retailers and designers. Presented annually, the special issue will also feature in-depth profiles on those behind the products. Click here to view 2019's Look Book.

To submit a product for consideration, please click here to submit by November 18, 2019.

For questions or concerns, please email vmsd@stmediagroup.com.

