Vuitton Opens Shop in Gehry-Designed Building

When designing the Louis Vuitton flagship in Seoul, architect Peter Marino added his distinctive style to the building housing the store, which features a façade designed by Frank Gehry, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“What struck me when I first visited Seoul nearly 25 years ago was the relationship between the architecture and the natural landscape. I still remember clearly the powerful impressions I had stepping up from the garden of Jongmyo Shrine,” said Marino.

The store is slate to open Oct. 30 and includes an exhibition space that will host an exhibition of eight of Alberto Giacometti’s sculptures for its grand opening. The brand will also produce a fashion show the following day highliting Vuitton’s 2020 cruise collection.